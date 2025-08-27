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How much is all the gold in the world worth?
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How much is all the gold in the world worth?

An interview with Dominic Frisby, author of the spectacular new book, The Secret History of Gold: Myth, Money Politics & Power
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Why was gold so important to the Nazis? Was King Midas a real man? Why did Ian Fleming call his iconic villain Goldfinger? Is The Wizard of Oz all about the Gold Standard?

The answers to all these que…

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