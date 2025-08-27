IDEAS How much is all the gold in the world worth?0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -44:14-44:14Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of OUTPOSTSubscribe to listenHow much is all the gold in the world worth?An interview with Dominic Frisby, author of the spectacular new book, The Secret History of Gold: Myth, Money Politics & PowerOutpost, Alex Webster, and Dominic FrisbyAug 27, 2025∙ Paid112ShareWhy was gold so important to the Nazis? Was King Midas a real man? Why did Ian Fleming call his iconic villain Goldfinger? Is The Wizard of Oz all about the Gold Standard?The answers to all these que…This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inIDEAS Outpost Ideas is a deep dive into Outpost's most talked-about articles. Digging beneath the headlines, we explore the ideas, evidence, and arguments that are animating our journalists.Outpost Ideas is a deep dive into Outpost's most talked-about articles. Digging beneath the headlines, we explore the ideas, evidence, and arguments that are animating our journalists.SubscribeAuthorsOutpostDominic FrisbyWrites The Flying Frisby SubscribeAlex WebsterRecent EpisodesIt Changed EverythingOct 7 • OutpostCan Essex save Britain? Sep 10 • OutpostWinston Marshall | Should we mix music and politics?Jul 1, 2025 • Outpost, Winston Marshall, and James GlancyThe Beatles: How to make the greatest songwriting partnership in historyJun 5, 2025 • Outpost and Ian Leslie