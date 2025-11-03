Why I was kicked out of the Big Brother House

This week on Footsteps in Utopia, Alex sits down with George Gilbert, a young Youtuber and former Big Brother contestant whose sudden removal from the show caused a minor media storm. George explains what really happened inside the house, how an off-the-cuff late-night conversation got twisted into something far darker, and what the whole episode says about Britain’s attitude to free speech and controversy. It’s a candid, sometimes raw account of how quickly a reputation can be wrecked in the age of reality TV, and how he’s trying to rebuild his name on his own terms.

George also talks to Alex about what really motivates him, Britain’s loss of confidence, the erosion of shared identity, and the rural heritage George wants to celebrate through his YouTube channel. He talks about why, in his mind, the country has lost its sense of pride, why architecture and tradition still matter, and how his generation might rediscover what being British actually means. It’s an honest, combative conver…