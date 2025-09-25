It feels like Britain’s politics and culture are shifting faster than ever before, as questions of immigration, identity and free speech come to dominate public life. Is this because we are finally c…
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The Death of the Old Right
Ed Wests asks we trading Conservatism for Nationalism?
Outpost, Alex Webster, and Ed West
∙ Paid
POLITICS
Stories of war, diplomacy, history, society and everything in between. The official podcast of Outpost, makers of original films on Substack. www.outpoststudios.netStories of war, diplomacy, history, society and everything in between. The official podcast of Outpost, makers of original films on Substack. www.outpoststudios.net
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