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The Death of the Old Right

Ed Wests asks we trading Conservatism for Nationalism?
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Outpost, Alex Webster, and Ed West
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It feels like Britain’s politics and culture are shifting faster than ever before, as questions of immigration, identity and free speech come to dominate public life. Is this because we are finally c…

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