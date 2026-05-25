OUTPOST

OUTPOST

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of OUTPOST

The Decline of Statecraft

And what became of the Royal Navy?
Outpost's avatar
Outpost
May 25, 2026
∙ Paid

This week, Chris and Tom are joined by Dr Ioannes Chountis de Fabbri, the historian of political ideas, political conflict and the decline of the Royal Navy.

Comparing the Navy of decades past with the Navy we have today, one must ask: how did civil servants, bureaucrats and government bring about its decline? This inevitably leads to the question of the efficacy of the civil service, whether we have too many bureaucrats in the modern world despite huge technological advances, and how people were paid then compared with how the system works now.

What did statesmen of the past understand about power, defence and Britain’s place in the world that politicians today do not?

Thank you for subscribing to Outpost.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Outpost Studios · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture