How the Cartels Weaponised Migration

In this episode of Warzones, James Glancy speaks to Ammon Blair of the Texas Public Policy Foundation about America’s southern border, the cartels, and the changing nature of the threat inside the United States. Blair argues that the Mexican cartels can no longer be understood simply as criminal gangs, but as foreign terrorist organisations and proxies in a wider contest involving narcotics, migration, hostile states and the control of communities far from the border.

Recorded on location in Texas, after Outpost embedded with a counter-narcotics task force, they discuss the state’s border counties, overwhelmed by smuggling routes, and the political battle over immigration enforcement, mass migration and national sovereignty. Blair warns that Britain and Europe are becoming a cautionary tale for America, as questions of citizenship, allegiance, free speech and Western civilisation move from the margins to the centre of politics, as evidenced by the recent rediscovery of Rhodesia on the …