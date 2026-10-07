It Changed Everything

In this week’s episode of Outpost Ideas, James Glancy sits down with Adam Chapman and Michael Murphy to reflect on the third anniversary of the October 7 terror attacks, where Hamas and other terrorists invaded southern Israel, killing at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251 hostages to Gaza in what became the deadliest single day for Jews since the Holocaust.

Michael, whose documentary The Guardians of Israel captured a society on a war footing a year after the attacks, and Adam, who wrote about visiting the Nova memorial museum, discuss the unanswered questions over how the attacks were allowed to happen, how October 7 reshaped the Middle East, and the attendant rise in antisemitism at home and abroad. They also weigh Israel’s response in Gaza and compare the attacks to 9/11.