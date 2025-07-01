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Winston Marshall | Should we mix music and politics?

The former Mumford and Sons star on Glastonbury, the music industry, and the songwriter as protesters.
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In the first episode of our new podcast, Footsteps in Utopia, Alex and James speak to Winston Marshall, the former Banjo player from the hugely successful Mumford and Sons.

Britain’s biggest music fe…

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