Winston Marshall | Should we mix music and politics?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview374Winston Marshall | Should we mix music and politics?The former Mumford and Sons star on Glastonbury, the music industry, and the songwriter as protesters.Outpost, Winston Marshall, and James GlancyJul 01, 2025∙ Paid374ShareIn the first episode of our new podcast, Footsteps in Utopia, Alex and James speak to Winston Marshall, the former Banjo player from the hugely successful Mumford and Sons. Britain’s biggest music fe…This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inIDEAS Outpost Ideas is a deep dive into Outpost's most talked-about articles. Digging beneath the headlines, we explore the ideas, evidence, and arguments that are animating our journalists.Outpost Ideas is a deep dive into Outpost's most talked-about articles. Digging beneath the headlines, we explore the ideas, evidence, and arguments that are animating our journalists.SubscribeAuthorsOutpostWinston MarshallWrites Winston Marshall SubscribeJames GlancyRecent PostsIt Changed EverythingOct 7 • OutpostCan Essex save Britain? Sep 10 • OutpostHow much is all the gold in the world worth?Aug 27, 2025 • Outpost, Alex Webster, and Dominic FrisbyThe Beatles: How to make the greatest songwriting partnership in historyJun 5, 2025 • Outpost and Ian Leslie