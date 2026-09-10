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Can Essex save Britain?

From deindustrialisation to demographic change, how one county became the frontline in a fight over the future of Britain
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Outpost

Adam Chapman sits down with Alex Webster to discuss his latest article for Outpost exploring why Essex has become the epicentre of Britain's immigration debate.

Drawing on childhood memories from his birthplace of Dagenham, Adam charts the demographic and economic upheaval that reshaped his hometown - and why his local story is now playing out across the country.

He points to Paul Embery's account of deindustrialisation, Rylan Clark's headline-making intervention on This Morning, and the rise of the Pink Ladies movement as evidence that Essex is not just shaping the national conversation - he argues it also presents a blueprint for saving Britain.

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