OUTPOST

OUTPOST

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

'GUARDIANS of ISRAEL' with Michael Murphy Outpost Original (48mins)

The human stories of resilience and sacrifice in a nation perpetually on the edge of war.
Outpost's avatar
Michael Murphy's avatar
Outpost and Michael Murphy
Paid

Since its founding in 1948, Israel—a nation of nearly 10 million people on the edge of the eastern Mediterranean—has been enveloped in conflict.

So what does it take to keep Israel alive? Former Telegraph reporter Michael Murphy travels across the world’s only Jewish state, uncovering the personal stories of soldiers, politicians, doctors, terror survivors, and civilians manning the ramparts of fortress Israel in the wake of October 7.

Through exclusive interviews and rare on-the-ground footage, Michael uncovers the profound toll of living in perpetual alertness, exposing both the vulnerability and resilience of those who shoulder the weight of safeguarding their nation and its people. This is a story of survival, endurance, and humanity, brought to life through the voices of those who experience it every day.

Watch the first 25 minutes on us, and for the full, uncensored documentary, become a subscriber to Outpost, and support our mission of quality filmmaking and journalism on Substack…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Outpost Studios · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture