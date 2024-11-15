'GUARDIANS of ISRAEL' with Michael Murphy Outpost Original (48mins)

Since its founding in 1948, Israel—a nation of nearly 10 million people on the edge of the eastern Mediterranean—has been enveloped in conflict.

So what does it take to keep Israel alive? Former Telegraph reporter Michael Murphy travels across the world’s only Jewish state, uncovering the personal stories of soldiers, politicians, doctors, terror survivors, and civilians manning the ramparts of fortress Israel in the wake of October 7.

Through exclusive interviews and rare on-the-ground footage, Michael uncovers the profound toll of living in perpetual alertness, exposing both the vulnerability and resilience of those who shoulder the weight of safeguarding their nation and its people. This is a story of survival, endurance, and humanity, brought to life through the voices of those who experience it every day.

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