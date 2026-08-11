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The Troubles | Documentary

Katie Lam MP explores the fractured history of when Britain was (almost) torn apart
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In an exclusive documentary for Outpost Studios, Katie Lam MP travels through Northern Ireland to understand how the conflict still haunts those who lived through it. Speaking to key figures on all sides, each with their own account of what happened, she asks: amid so many competing narratives, what is the truth about one of the darkest periods in recent British history?

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