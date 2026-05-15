The Snow Leopard Trail is a 20-minute short documentary film by environmental social scientist Dr. Jonny Hansen that explores the messy realities of humans coexisting with large apex predators. Shot and Directed by James Glancy.

The documentary shifts away from traditional, romanticised Western nature specials. Instead, it highlights how indigenous communities in the Global South effectively manage wildlife conservation. Set in the majestic Marshyangdi Valley located within Nepal’s Annapurna mountain range. Dr. Hanson tracks a wild snow leopard and her cubs alongside local experts. Along the trail, they interview local livestock herders to understand the daily economic realities, conflicts, and cultural structures required to live alongside a deadly predator.

The mission is to bring Himalayan conservation wisdom back to Britain and Ireland. The film serves to inform regional debates on reintroducing native apex predators like the European lynx.

Key Collaborators

The production is a direct…