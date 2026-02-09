Subscribe
The Critic Show Special: Wine Club
The first in our series with the magazine's monthly wine club
15 hrs ago
•
Outpost
33:14
Is America about to strike Iran? (again)
Former Royal Navy Commander Tom Sharpe, joins James Glancy and Tom Tugendhat MP, on American military preparations to strike Iran, as diplomatic efforts…
Feb 6
•
James Glancy
16
2
39:13
From Westminster to Washington: A Reputation in Ruins?
A roundup of the Critic's February issue: political drift, institutional decay, and a country unsure who runs it
Feb 2
•
Outpost
and
Tom Jones
3
1
51:58
January 2026
The Cricket Revolution is Eating Itself
Doubling down on a failed strategy, the England team has no one to blame but themselves.
Jan 26
•
Outpost
3
30:08
The Cricket Revolution is Eating Itself (Bonus full episode)
Doubling down on a failed strategy, the England team has no one to blame but themselves.
Jan 26
•
Outpost
1
48:29
Can Taiwan survive invasion?
As China sets its sights on the island nation, Taiwan ramps up preparations for an assault.
Jan 22
•
Outpost
and
James Glancy
5
4
28:13
Do White Britons owe Black Britons reparations?
Can the British economy survive white guilt?
Jan 19
•
Outpost
3
1
33:33
Do White Britons owe Black Britons reparations? (FULL EPISODE)
Watch now | Can the British economy survive white guilt?
Jan 19
•
Outpost
and
Tom Jones
1
45:15
Is a Reform Government Inevitable?
As Nigel Farage's party consistently tops the polls, Tom Jones and Chris Bayliss ask, will they go all the way?
Jan 11
•
Outpost
and
Tom Jones
5
2
35:27
Is a Reform Government Inevitable? (BONUS FULL EPISODE)
As Nigel Farage's party consistently tops the polls, Tom Jones and Chris Bayliss ask, will they go all the way?
Jan 11
•
Outpost
3
1
47:01
Iran - Is the Regime about to fall? Live with Tom Tugendhat and James Glancy
A recording from James Glancy's live video
Jan 9
•
James Glancy
and
Tom Tugendhat
7
32:17
How Delta Force snatched Maduro
Tom Tugendhat and James Glancy analyse the most daring special forces raid in living memory, the US Delta Force operation to capture Maduro.
Jan 7
•
Outpost
,
James Glancy
, and
Tom Tugendhat
7
4
44:22
