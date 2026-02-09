The Critic Show Special: Wine Club

This month’s Wine Club has Henry Jeffreys in notably good company, Tom Harrow, better known as the WineChap, in town for Burgundy Week and armed with a trio of Italians that cheerfully make the case for looking south rather than east.

While the merchants of St James’s are earnestly pouring tiny glasses of rain-thinned Pinot Noir and murmuring about yields, here we are with bottles that feel gloriously, unapologetically alive. Tom’s also takes us along on his journey into wine, via schoolboy tastings at Millfield, a spell in the army, Lee & Sandeman, and eventually Honest Grapes. The sort of anecdotes that make you wish wine education were still considered an acceptable extracurricular for fourteen-year-olds. As he puts it, learning to smell properly is a life skill criminally underrated.

If you’d like a mixed case with two bottles of each featured in the episode, (for just £94.60 with free delivery!), follow the link:

https://www.honestgrapes.co.uk/collections/the-critic-wine-club

And don’t forget to subscribe to Outpost at www.outpoststudios.net.