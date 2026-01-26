The Cricket Revolution is Eating Itself (Bonus full episode)

This week, Chris and Tom are joined by Critic associate editor, Patrick Porter, to talk Cricket. Fresh from another disappointing Ashes series, England seem lacking and out of ideas - except for one, the high-velocity aggressive style known as “Bazball”. The only problem being its not actually bringing England much success on the field.

The failure the net Test wins is compounded, Patrick argues, by the corporatised, Year Zero philosophy of a team which thinks it has nothing to learn from the past. This arrogance, rejecting outright the notion they have anything to learn from the great England cricketers of the past, and obsession with Moneyball-esque sporting fads, will only lead to more failure.

Patrick also brings to the show his specialism in International Relations, looking at the same refusal to learn from experience on the part of the European nations dealing with the Trump administration, in Patrick’s words, “the presidency that Europe needed” and whether they are about to emb…