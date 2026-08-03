Starling on Sport

In this episode of The Critc Show, host Boris Starling is joined by Tom Jones for a lively and insightful discussion on the biggest stories shaping Formula One. Recorded shortly after the Austrian Grand Prix, the conversation explores Ferrari’s continuing struggle to return to championship-winning form, the legacy of Michael Schumacher, and whether Lewis Hamilton’s move to Maranello can deliver one final title.

Boris and Tom also debate Charles Leclerc’s future, Max Verstappen’s place among the sport’s all-time greats, and Fernando Alonso’s remarkable determination to keep competing into his mid-forties despite Aston Martin’s difficult season.

No conversation is complete without a look to the future, and the pair then take a look at Formula One’s next generation, focusing on teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli and the changing landscape of driver development.

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