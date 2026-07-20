Has Trump lost the Iran war?

In this week’s episode of WARZONES, James Glancy and Tom Tugendhat ask whether Donald Trump has lost the war in Iran. With the Strait of Hormuz still effectively closed despite a months-long military campaign, they examine why overwhelming American firepower has failed to restore freedom of navigation, why Iran continues to threaten global shipping despite suffering heavy military losses, and why Washington may now face an impossible choice between escalation and an embarrassing climbdown.

The discussion also explores the growing risk of a wider regional crisis after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels declared an immediate naval blockade and “maritime embargo” against Saudi Arabia, raising the prospect of disruption at both of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints.

James and Tom assess the consequences for Britain, the United States and the wider world if the conflict grinds on, from rising energy and fertiliser prices to renewed inflation and the geopolitical opportunities it presents for China.

For more defence and geopolitical analysis, alongside original reports and documentaries, follow and subscribe to Outpost on Substack, X, YouTube and Facebook.