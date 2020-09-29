OUTPOST

The Critic Show
What’s new for the presidential debates?
What's new for the presidential debates?

Sep 29, 2020

Tuesday night is debate night - the first of three US presidential debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

In this podcast, The Critic's political editor, Graham Stewart, and US editor, Oliver Wiseman, talk about what to expect from the debates in a time of Covid-19.

