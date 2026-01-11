OUTPOST

Is a Reform Government Inevitable?

As Nigel Farage's party consistently tops the polls, Tom Jones and Chris Bayliss ask, will they go all the way?
Outpost's avatar
Tom Jones's avatar
Outpost and Tom Jones
Jan 11, 2026

For decades, Nigel Farage was the ultimate political outsider, yet, after a year of topping the polls by some margin, it is slowly dawning on Westminster that, for the first time in a century, he might break the two-party system.

How has he been able to do this? And why are the political currents of the mid-twenty twenties so different from the waters that UKIP swam in a decade before?

