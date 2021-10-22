Welcome to Tufton Street!

Welcome back to The Critic Podcast, and welcome to our new series: The Critic Narrated!

Each week, we will be bringing you a selection articles from our print issues, read aloud by their authors for you to listen to on your commute, around the house or alongside reading the written piece. Don’t forget you can visit our website to subscribe to the print issue, and to read a plethora of articles on politics, current affairs, society, culture and beyond.

In this episode, architectural historian Matthew Lloyd Roberts reads his article ‘The Critic’s New Home’, Anna Price, podcast producer here at The Critic, narrates Claudia Savage Gore’s October Hot House column, 'Eat, Pray, Hate', and Jonathan Aitken, Christ Church alumnus, former Conservative cabinet member and current Prison Chaplain, reads his feature ‘Low Panic at the High Table’. All articles taken from The Critic’s October issue.

