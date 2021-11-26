OUTPOST

The Critic Show
Unexpected music and a crisis of theology
Unexpected music and a crisis of theology

Nov 26, 2021

Welcome back to The Critic Narrated, where we bring you a selection of articles from our print issues, read aloud by their authors. 

In this episode, Sarah Ditum reveals the joy of letting unexpected, accidental music in as she narrates her column from the December/January issue of The Critic: “Strange Brew”, while David Scullion says the Church of England are woefully out of touch and with falling congregations, now faces a crisis of leadership and theology, as he reads his feature: “Remotely wishing you a Merry Christmas”. 

Discussion about this episode

