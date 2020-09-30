Trump v Biden: what did we learn from the first presidential debate?

Last night, Donald Trump and Joe Biden faced off in the first of three presidential debates.

It was a bad-tempered affair, with a lot of squabbling and not much substantive policy discussion. But who came out of the messy encounter on top? And are there any undecided voters who would have changed their minds by the end of the 90 minutes?

In this podcast, The Critic's US editor, Oliver Wiseman, spoke to the publisher and editor of American Greatness, Chris Buskirk, about what we learned last night, as well as the state of the presidential race more generally.

