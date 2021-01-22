OUTPOST

The Critic Show
The slab from the lab – is meat cultured from cells the future (or end) of farming?
Jan 22, 2021

The entrepreneur Jim Mellon has a track record in investing in some of the technologies and innovations that shape our future. The one that is preoccupying him at the moment is the cultured meat market, sometimes called "cell meat". He has also written an investor's guide to the new agrarian revolution entitled Moo's Law.

In this podcast The Critic's political editor, Graham Stewart, talks to Jim about the development of cultured meat and when we can expect to see it on our supermarket shelves.

__

Discussion about this episode

