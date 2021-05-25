OUTPOST

OUTPOST

OUTPOST
The Critic Show
The cloak of woke
0:00
-21:03

The cloak of woke

Outpost's avatar
Outpost
May 25, 2021

Are progressive leaders more moral than their conservative rivals or are they just better at doing politics? In this podcast The Critic's Online editor David Scullion discusses with Patrick Hess whether the likes of Jacinda Ardern and Justin Trudeau are more machiavellian than Donald Trump.

__

Music: “Modern Jazz Samba” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License

creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Outpost Studios · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture