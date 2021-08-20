OUTPOST

The Critic Show
The Afghanistan Withdrawal
The Afghanistan Withdrawal

Aug 20, 2021

The dramatic events in Afghanistan in recent days mark many things. The end of America’s longest war, the end of the post-9/11 era and the return of the Taliban.

They also constitute the first and perhaps defining foreign policy crisis for US President Joe Biden.

To try to make sense of the US side of the momentous Afghanistan story, the Critic’s US Editor, Oliver Wiseman spoke to Jacob Heilbrunn, Editor of The National Interest, a foreign policy journal, and Luke Thompson, a Republican strategist and advisor.

They debate what Biden has got right, what he has got wrong, how the American people will react and where US foreign policy goes next.

Music: “Modern Jazz Samba” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License

