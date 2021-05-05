Psychological cures to social ills?

From fighting gender inequality with power poses to defeating racism with unconscious bias tests, psychologists are not shy when it comes to the claims they make about their field's ability to solve some of society's thorniest problems. In his new book, Quick Fix, the American journalist Jesse Singal exposes much of these claims as bunk that doesn't stand up to close scrutiny.

In this podcast, the Critic's US Editor Oliver Wiseman spoke to Jesse about his new book, how bad ideas spread so easily and why the psychological cures to our social ills should be taken with a spoonful of salt.

