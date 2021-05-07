OUTPOST

The Critic Show
Napoleon Bonaparte: The man behind the myth
May 07, 2021

This week marked the bicentenary of the death of Napoleon Bonaparte on the remote South Atlantic island of St Helena.

In this podcast, The Critic's publisher, Olivia Hartley, talks to Dr Arabella Byrne, a freelance journalist and writer with a doctorate in French Studies, about why, 200 years after his death, Bonaparte remains such a polarising figure in France and beyond.

