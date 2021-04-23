OUTPOST

The Critic Show
Modernising the Royal Family
Modernising the Royal Family

Apr 23, 2021

Where has "modernising the royal family" taken Britain's monarchy and where can it go next? If the age of chivalry is dead, what can the crown put in its place?

In this podcast, the historian of monarchs and monarchy, David Starkey, talks to The Critic's deputy editor, Graham Stewart, about the Crown's delicate balance between reform, revolution, and sustaining a useful role.

