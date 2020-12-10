Michael Ashcroft on the rise of Rishi Sunak: what is he thinking? What does he intend?

Only a year ago, Rishi Sunak was a name known only to close followers of Westminster politics. Now the Chancellor of the Exchequer is the most important figure in the government after the prime minister and the man talked about as the most likely future leader of the country, or at least the Conservative party.

But who is he? Has he risen so quickly that his views are not fully formed and how broad are his interests and his appeal? In the podcast, The Critic's political editor, Graham Stewart, talks to Michael Ashcroft, whose new book Going for Broke: the rise of Rishi Sunak is the first biography to be written about the British government's coming man.

