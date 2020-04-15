OUTPOST

The Critic Show
Is the lockdown worth it?
Is the lockdown worth it?

Apr 15, 2020

In this week's podcast, Graham Stewart discusses with Kapil Komireddi and Toby Young about the origins of the Coronavirus crisis, whether we should be in a lockdown at all, and whether saving vulnerable lives is an economic price worth paying.

Kapil Komireddi is the author of internationally acclaimed ‘Malevolent Republic: A short History of the New India’, and Toby Young is the commentator and founder of Free Speech Union, and LockdownSceptics.org (lockdownsceptics.org/) a place for those who question official approaches and information about the coronavirus crisis.

Image: A pedestrian passes the boarded up 'Ye Olde London' pub in the City district of London, U.K., on Thursday, April 9, 2020. U.K (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

