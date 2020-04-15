Is the lockdown worth it?

In this week's podcast, Graham Stewart discusses with Kapil Komireddi and Toby Young about the origins of the Coronavirus crisis, whether we should be in a lockdown at all, and whether saving vulnerable lives is an economic price worth paying.

Kapil Komireddi is the author of internationally acclaimed ‘Malevolent Republic: A short History of the New India’, and Toby Young is the commentator and founder of Free Speech Union, and LockdownSceptics.org (lockdownsceptics.org/) a place for those who question official approaches and information about the coronavirus crisis.

Image: A pedestrian passes the boarded up 'Ye Olde London' pub in the City district of London, U.K., on Thursday, April 9, 2020. U.K (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Music: "Modern Jazz Samba" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License

creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

