The Critic Show
Is the English lit degree killing love for literature?
Outpost
Jul 06, 2021

In this Critic podcast, the writer Alexander Larman tells The Critic's deputy editor, Graham Stewart, why he thinks studying English literature at university is becoming such a deadening experience.

--

Discussion about this episode

