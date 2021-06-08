OUTPOST

OUTPOST

OUTPOST
The Critic Show
Is "Net Zero" achievable?
0:00
-39:37

Is "Net Zero" achievable?

Outpost's avatar
Outpost
Jun 08, 2021

All major parties agree that the UK needs to cut carbon emissions but is the goal of "Net Zero" achievable or will it leave us, in the words of Steve Baker MP, "quivering under duvets in the dark on windless winter nights"? On this podcast the former Brexit rebel explains his scepticism with The Critic's Online Editor David Scullion.

--

Music: “Modern Jazz Samba” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Outpost Studios · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture