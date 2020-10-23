Is it too late for Trump?

The second–and final–US presidential debate of the 2020 election campaign ended as many viewers and commentators say they hoped it would begin: with something approaching an actual debate. But who won?

With 47 million Americans already having voted, and the vast majority of those who haven't saying that they have already made their decision, will this last debate have changed anything?

To discuss the outcome of the final presidential debate and what it means for the race, The Critic‘s political editor, Graham Stewart, joins US editor Oliver Wiseman and editor of the journal American Greatness, Chris Buskirk.

