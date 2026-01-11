Is a Reform Government Inevitable? (BONUS FULL EPISODE)

For decades, Nigel Farage was the ultimate political outsider, yet, after a year of topping the polls by some margin, it is slowly dawning on Westminster that, for the first time in a century, he might break the two-party system.

How has he been able to do this? And why are the political currents of the mid-twenty twenties so different from the waters that UKIP swam in a decade before?

Thank you for subscribing to Outpost, as a full subscriber you will not only get access to the members-only section of the Critic Show, but the full suite of Outpost podcasts and documentaries.

It’s our subscribers who make what we do possible, so please do like and share our work.