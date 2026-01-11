OUTPOST

OUTPOST

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of OUTPOST

Is a Reform Government Inevitable? (BONUS FULL EPISODE)

As Nigel Farage's party consistently tops the polls, Tom Jones and Chris Bayliss ask, will they go all the way?
Outpost's avatar
Outpost
Jan 11, 2026
∙ Paid

For decades, Nigel Farage was the ultimate political outsider, yet, after a year of topping the polls by some margin, it is slowly dawning on Westminster that, for the first time in a century, he might break the two-party system.

How has he been able to do this? And why are the political currents of the mid-twenty twenties so different from the waters that UKIP swam in a decade before?

Thank you for subscribing to Outpost, as a full subscriber you will not only get access to the members-only section of the Critic Show, but the full suite of Outpost podcasts and documentaries.

It’s our subscribers who make what we do possible, so please do like and share our work.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Outpost Studios · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture