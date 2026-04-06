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How the Spanish Left Uses the Right to Hold Power

By leading an anti-right coalition, Pedro Sánchez, could be the answer for centre left struggling to hold back the populist wave.
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Outpost
Apr 06, 2026

This week on The Critic Show, Chris and Tom are joined by Jack Davey as they turn to the politics of Spain, exploring the rise of Pedro Sánchez and what his success could mean for centre-left leaders like Keir Starmer. With separatist movements, particularly the Catalans, decisively occupying the middle ground, they examine how Sánchez built a governing strategy based on consolidating anti-right support, enabling him to hold power without commanding a majority of the electorate.

The flip side, of course, is the Spanish right, the growth of Vox, and the wider forces driving political radicalisation. Right-wing parties are gaining ground in Spain, yet, as is his strategy, this polarisation may be good news for Sanchez.

As Spain still struggles with the legacy of Franco, how do its shifting class and regional divides shape voting behaviour, and what does that mean for a fragmenting political system, both in Spain and beyond?

For the full episode, follow the link below:

https://www.outpoststudios.net/p/how-the-spanish-left-uses-the-right-65a

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