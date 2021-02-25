OUTPOST

OUTPOST

OUTPOST
The Critic Show
How the government has exploited our human response to danger
0:00
-25:27

How the government has exploited our human response to danger

Outpost's avatar
Outpost
Feb 25, 2021

In this podcast, writer, photographer, and face of the March edition of The Critic, Laura Dodsworth talks about her cover piece, Faith Masks, which focusses on the ideological significance of mask-wearing and the quasi-religious narrative surrounding lockdown.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and iTunes to ensure you never you never miss an episode.

__

Right now we’re offering 3 months for just £5.

Go to thecritic.imbmsubscriptions.com/ for details.

__

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Outpost Studios · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture