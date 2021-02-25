How the government has exploited our human response to danger

In this podcast, writer, photographer, and face of the March edition of The Critic, Laura Dodsworth talks about her cover piece, Faith Masks, which focusses on the ideological significance of mask-wearing and the quasi-religious narrative surrounding lockdown.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and iTunes to ensure you never you never miss an episode.

__

Right now we’re offering 3 months for just £5.

Go to thecritic.imbmsubscriptions.com/ for details.

__

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.