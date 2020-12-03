Get stuck into mudlarking

The River Thames has been the site of constant human activity for at least two millennia... is it any surprise that so much evidence of this history washes up on the foreshore every single day? Mudlarkers are those who search for such treasure, and they have a fascinating history of their own.

In this podcast, Olivia Hartley speaks to Lara Maiklem, author of The Sunday Times bestseller Mudlarking: Lost and Found on the River Thames, about what how mudlarking on the Thames foreshore has changed her relationship with the city, how she felt during lockdown when she was unable to visit the river, and some of her favourite historical finds from over the years (including an incredibly preserved child's shoe dating back to the Tudor period).

Music: “Modern Jazz Samba” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License

creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

