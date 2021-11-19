OUTPOST

The Critic Show
Feminists, F1 rivalries and couples therapy
Feminists, F1 rivalries and couples therapy

Nov 19, 2021

In this episode, David Starkey says Feminists like Stock have made a belated rediscovery of biological reality in his column ‘Welcome back to reality, feminists’, while Boris Starling outlines the latest rivalry in F1 in ‘Top Guns of the Track’ and Claudia Savage-Gore drags woke Will back to therapy

