Fast food and stolen goods

Welcome back to The Critic Narrated, where we bring you a selection of articles from our print issues, read aloud by their authors.

In this episode, Felipe Fernández-Armesto says that empty shelves need not mean dreary eating in his column from the December/January issue of The Critic: “The art of fast food”, while Daisy Dunn narrates her book review of Mary Beard's Twelve Caesars: Images of Power from the Ancient World to the Modern, and Michael Prodger reads aloud his art column from the latest issue of The Critic: “To catch a culture thief”.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and iTunes to ensure you never you never miss an episode.

--

Music: “Modern Jazz Samba” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.