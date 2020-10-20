OUTPOST

The Critic Show
Excl: President of Armenia says that “excluding Turkey” is “key to peace” in the Caucasus
Oct 20, 2020

With Azerbaijan attacking Armenian-backed positions in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh, the president of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, spoke to Kapil Komireddi for The Critic on the conflict in the Caucuses, the role of Turkey and what he expects from Russia and western countries.

Photo: Armenia's president, Armen Sarkissian, 2018. (Photographer: Nazik Armenakyan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Music: “Modern Jazz Samba” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License

creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

