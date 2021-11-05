OUTPOST

The Critic Show
Dilyn goes to Glasgow COP26
0:00
-28:42

Dilyn goes to Glasgow COP26

Nov 05, 2021

Welcome back to The Critic Narrated, where we bring you a selection of articles from our print issues, read aloud by their authors. 

In this episode, Robert Hutton reads the secret diary of Boris and Carrie Johnson's dog, Dilyn, as he attends Glasgow COP26, Josephine Bartosch, author and campaigner for women’s rights narrates her feature, 'Turning victims into folk devils' and Robert Thicknesse reads his November Opera column, ‘Hot Valks Live!’.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and iTunes to ensure you never you never miss an episode.

--

Music: “Modern Jazz Samba” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Discussion about this episode

