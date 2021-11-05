Dilyn goes to Glasgow COP26

Welcome back to The Critic Narrated, where we bring you a selection of articles from our print issues, read aloud by their authors.

In this episode, Robert Hutton reads the secret diary of Boris and Carrie Johnson's dog, Dilyn, as he attends Glasgow COP26, Josephine Bartosch, author and campaigner for women’s rights narrates her feature, 'Turning victims into folk devils' and Robert Thicknesse reads his November Opera column, ‘Hot Valks Live!’.

