The Critic Show
Debunking Trans ideology
0:00
-39:49

Debunking Trans ideology

Outpost
Jul 13, 2021

In this episode of The Critic Podcast, Jo Bartosch is joined by Helen Joyce, the Britain editor of The Economist, to talk about her new book: Trans. Bartosch and Joyce discuss the ideology of the Trans movement, the influences behind this new book and how the direction the Trans movement is taking is damaging to young homosexuals.

--

