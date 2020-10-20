Azerbaijan has attacked Armenian-backed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia has guaranteed Armenia's territory whilst Turkey, a NATO member, is backing Azerbaijan.

How much worse can this conflict in the Caucasus get and will neighbouring countries, Europe and the United States be drawn in?

In this podcast, Kapil Komireddi assesses the messages from his interview with Armenia's president, Armen Sarkissian, and explains to The Critic's political editor, Graham Stewart, what is at stake.

