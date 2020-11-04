Click all about it!

The Critic's political sketch-writer, Rob Hutton, previously spent 16 years reporting on Westminster's comings and goings from the very different vantages of The Mirror and Bloomberg. How have politicians as well as journalists adapted to the 24 hour news cycle and is the expectation of instant commentary debasing serious journalism?

In this podcast, Rob Hutton talks to The Critic's political editor, Graham Stewart, about how politics and the media have changed and reveals his journalistic inspirations.

