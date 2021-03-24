Cancelling Kevin Myers

Is Sinn Fein's current popularity on both sides of the Irish border the fruition of decades of its left-wing campaigning paying off, or a conscious break from the past terrorist activities of Sinn Fein's armed wing, the IRA? How has Ireland's media responded and what part does Brexit play in renewed Irish Anglophobia?

For over 40 years, Kevin Myers has been one of the most fearless and outspoken journalists in Ireland - but in 2017 he found himself effectively cancelled following a controversial article he wrote for the Sunday Times. In this podcast, Kevin talks about Sinn Fein's success and the narrowing spectrum of the Irish commentariat, in conversation with The Critic's political editor, Graham Stewart, and Simon Kingston, founder of the West Cork History Festival.

