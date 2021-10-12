Can countries ever really be friends?

After the US withdrawal from Afghanistan ignited a bitter briefing war between the President and members of the British Cabinet, it seemed that Britain's relationship with the US was on ice. But then, out of the blue, a secret trilateral agreement between the US, UK and Australia was struck, gifting Australia nuclear propulsion technology for use in their submarines, much to the chagrin of France. Are we witnessing the usual ups and downs in the anglosphere relationship or do countries really only act in self interest?

In this podcast, David Scullion discusses this, the Afghanistan withdrawal, and the Special relationship with Patrick Porter, Professor of International Security at Birmingham University and Sebastian Milbank, a PhD Candidate in the Cambridge Faculty of Divinity and a journalist based at the Tablet.

