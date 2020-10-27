OUTPOST

The Critic Show
Can British manufacturing recover?
0:00
-21:22

Can British manufacturing recover?

Oct 27, 2020

In this podcast, The Critic's political editor, Graham Stewart, talks to the author of The Elephant in the Room, the entrepreneur John Mills, chairman of the consumer goods company JML and the Labour Party's largest individual donor, about how the UK's manufacturing base could be revived through policies designed to sustain a more competitive exchange rate.

Discussion about this episode

