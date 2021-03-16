In this episode of The Critic's podcast, the theme is the dangers of our addiction to digital information, social media, and the algorithms that direct us to what to view next.

The Critic's political editor, Graham Stewart, is joined by former olympic rower and broker Alex Story, who has recently written about "How Gen Z became Gen Me", and Robert Wigley, the chairman of UK Finance whose book Born Digital: The Story of a Distracted Generation has just been published.

