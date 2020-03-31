OUTPOST

OUTPOST

OUTPOST
The Critic Show
8: Episode Nine: Where is God?
0:00
-17:28

8: Episode Nine: Where is God?

Outpost's avatar
Outpost
Mar 31, 2020

This week, Graham Stewart spoke to James Orr, lecturer in the philosophy of religion at Cambridge University, about the effects of Coronavirus on the church and where faith fits into our pandemic-stricken society. 

Right now we're offering 3 months for just £5. Go to thecritic.imbmsubscriptions.com/ for details.

---

"Modern Jazz Samba" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License

creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Outpost Studios · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture