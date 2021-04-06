67: Has China initiated a Cold War against Britain and the United States?

Is Beijing's growing assertiveness towards its neighbours and especially with Britain and the United States a reflection of Chinese self-confidence and an alternative world view that requires careful management? Or is it evidence of a determined hostility that requires a clear-headed strategy to address? And if the latter, what should that response involve?

In this podcast, the former leader of the Conservative party, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, against who Beijing has imposed sanctions in retaliation for his criticism, gives his assessment to The Critic's political editor, Graham Stewart.

