OUTPOST

OUTPOST

OUTPOST
The Critic Show
59: Boris's lockdown rebels
0:00
-12:20

59: Boris's lockdown rebels

Outpost's avatar
Outpost
Dec 01, 2020

The Critic's political team discuss whether the parliamentary arithmetic means Boris Johnson should be worried about the next vote to impose restrictions.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Outpost Studios · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture